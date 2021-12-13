Advertisement

Playing for Mason Foundation donates $15,000 each to WCPS and Bowling Green City Schools

Mason Cup
Mason Cup(https://www.facebook.com/playingformason)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Playing for Mason Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the memory of Mason Goodnight, donated $15,000 each to Warren County Schools and Bowling Green City Schools.

In 2017 the community of Bowling Green and Warren County wrapped its around our family in the tragic loss of Mason. Now...

Posted by Playing For Mason on Monday, December 13, 2021

Mason Goodnight passed away the morning of Thursday, April 6, 2017. He was a part of the Bowling Green East Little League family for two seasons and was a member of the BG East 9-10 Regional All-Star team in 2015 & 2016.

