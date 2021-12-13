Playing for Mason Foundation donates $15,000 each to WCPS and Bowling Green City Schools
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Playing for Mason Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the memory of Mason Goodnight, donated $15,000 each to Warren County Schools and Bowling Green City Schools.
Mason Goodnight passed away the morning of Thursday, April 6, 2017. He was a part of the Bowling Green East Little League family for two seasons and was a member of the BG East 9-10 Regional All-Star team in 2015 & 2016.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.