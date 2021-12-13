Advertisement

Quiet weather continues as recovery efforts continue

Temperatures will be warmer than Sunday with continued sunshine.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tornado and wind damage surveys, clean up and recovery efforts continue in south-central Kentucky from Friday night and Saturday morning’s deadly storms. Fortunately, Mother Nature is quiet over the next few days with warmer weather on the way.

Tracking high pressure for the first half of the week.
High pressure just to the east of Bowling Green will keep things sunny this Monday with temperatures warmer than Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with southerly winds between 5-15 miles per hour. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures near freezing. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with continued sunshine. Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could have a few sprinkles with a weak disturbance moving through, but most will stay dry. Wednesday will be breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will have increasing clouds as a cold front approaches the region. Rain showers will be likely beginning Thursday and last through the end of the work week. Thursday will also be breezy with highs similar to Wednesday. Friday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and by the weekend, temperatures will slip. Saturday will be in the 50s with more scattered showers and Sunday will be drier with highs much cooler in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

