Sen. McConnell delivers Senate floor speech addressing KY tornados

“We will come back bigger and better than ever before.”
Sen. Mitch McConnell addresses the Senate saying Kentucky will bounce back following devastating weekend tornados.
Sen. Mitch McConnell addresses the Senate saying Kentucky will bounce back following devastating weekend tornados.(Office of Mitch McConnell, via Youtube)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell spoke on the floor of the Senate Monday addressing the devastating damage in Kentucky following weekend tornados.

“The tornadoes that hit Kentucky this past weekend were some of the most widespread, severe, and devastating in our state’s history. It is still difficult to comprehend the vast scope of this storm,” McConnell said. “Even in the face of such tragedy, we can be confident that Kentucky will bounce back. We are strong, and we are united. We will come back bigger and better than ever before.”’

You can watch his full speech below:

