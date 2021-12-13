Advertisement

Senator Rand Paul goes around Bowling Green with officials assessing tornado damage

Sen. Paul in Bowling Green
Sen. Paul in Bowling Green(Sen. Rand Paul)
By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:15 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul and his wife went around Bowling Green on Sunday assessing the damage from the tornado.

The senator says he and his wife are praying for those affected by the tornado.

Sen. Paul says, “it is without question something that really you can see the devastation of mother nature and just whole houses destroyed and you can see how lives were lost in this. What we’re also seeing though and I think we’ve seen in every tragedy but we see the goodness of people coming out.”

The senator says you can also go on his website that will also help you find necessary resources during this time of need.

