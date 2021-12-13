Several members of community, people from far away donate blood at Greenview hospital

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several people were lined up today behind TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital to do donate blood, some of which drove almost two hours to be there.

“We’re originally from Huntingburg, Indiana,” said Jim Scherle, who was waiting in line with his family to donate.

For Scherle, seeing it on the news is what made him decide to travel down to Bowling Green to help. “We had to help so we brought down water for the Red Cross,” he said. “We took some to the shelter”. He and his family brought the extra water bottles to the blood drive for those working it and anyone else that might want some water.

“I’m originally here because I know I’ve got type O and I know that’s one that’s really common and really needed,” said Alexis Lanham, a woman who was also standing in line waiting to donate. “I figured I can’t really get in on cleaning up or anything but at least I can make sure that someones got blood if they need it”.

Due to a large number of people who turned up to donate, Blood Assurance had to bring in a second truck to accommodate everyone who was waiting to give.

“This morning, you would think people were here to buy concert tickets to the Rolling Stones,” said Max Winitz, the Public Relations Specialist for Blood Assurance, “There were lines that backed up to the hospital from our bloodmobiles”.

For Michael Ferguson, the Marketing Manager at Greenview Hospital, seeing the response of the community and their willingness to go out and give blood was miraculous.

“The way that this community has come together is so impressive,” Ferguson said, “I mean words can’t describe the gratitude that we at Greenview feel for our entire community”.

One of the most needed types of blood is O negative because it is the universal donor and can go to anyone, no matter their type.

“Those O donors are always in demand, but we are in need of all types of blood,” said Winitz “One donation, one blood donor can save up to three lives”.

The Blood Assurance trucks will be out at Greenview again Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors are highly encouraged to schedule an appointment by visiting //bloodassurance.org/schedule.

They will also be at the First Baptist Church on 12th and Chesnut from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information on that can be found by contacting Pastor David Tooley at (270) 282-5941.

