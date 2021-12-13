Advertisement

SOKY Fairgrounds opens shelter for tornado victims

SOKY Fairgrounds opens as shelter
SOKY Fairgrounds opens as shelter(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Jaycees is opening up the Pavilion at the SOKY Fairgrounds to give people shelter who need it.

According to a Facebook post, the organization has picked up new air mattresses and pillows. They are currently in need of blankets and are asking for other donations, such as food and water.

There are two separate shelter buildings, one is designated for people with pets.

You can access the shelter at 940 Morgantown Road, the entrance is at Lampkin Park. There is also an area set up for debris drop off at the Glen Lily Rd. entrance of the fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following EF-3 tornado
Storm damage in Central City
Communities face extensive storm damage in southcentral Kentucky
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado
Tornado damage Bowling Green
Warren County Coroner confirms at least 11 deaths following tornado
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado

Latest News

All Graves Gilbert Clinic locations closed Monday
Additional blood drives set up to help victims with storm-related injuries.
Additional blood drives added to help those injured in Western Kentucky storms
NWS confirms three tornadoes in viewing area. Assessments still ongoing.
NWS: Three tornadoes confirmed in southcentral Kentucky so far
Spectrum says it is working to restore service to those affected by the Bowling Green tornado.
Spectrum releases statement on service restoration