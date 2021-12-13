SOKY Fairgrounds opens shelter for tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Jaycees is opening up the Pavilion at the SOKY Fairgrounds to give people shelter who need it.

According to a Facebook post, the organization has picked up new air mattresses and pillows. They are currently in need of blankets and are asking for other donations, such as food and water.

There are two separate shelter buildings, one is designated for people with pets.

You can access the shelter at 940 Morgantown Road, the entrance is at Lampkin Park. There is also an area set up for debris drop off at the Glen Lily Rd. entrance of the fairgrounds.

