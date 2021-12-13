Tornado Response Latest: Shelters, power, internet, and volunteer information

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Bowling Green has provided a comprehensive wrap-up of the tornado response, including updates for victims, those without power, the internet, and ways to donate.

For those impacted by the storms, residents, and businesses:

Register with the American Red Cross. This can be done in person at Jennings Creek Elementary. An online portal will soon be established.

Shelters are available, both overnight and during the day as follows:

Two overnight shelters are currently available:

American Red Cross has a shelter at Jennings Creek Elementary School a

Bowling Green Jaycees has one at SOKY Fairgrounds. The SOKY Fair location will accept residents with pets. Both have food and beds available.

Kummer Little Recreation Center will be open all this week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone needing a place to get out of the weather, charge phones, etc.

Transportation may be provided from there to the overnight shelters.

211 is prepared to direct you (other resources.)

If you are looking for a loved one from out of town:

Call 270-393-4116 to inquire

If you are out of power:

BGMU has mapped out the accounts still without power and is working with multiple crews from several communities from KY, IN and GA to restore poles and lines as quickly as possible.

If you are affected by the BGMU Fiber outrage:

A major power trunk line on Russellville Road was lost in the storm and crews are working to reinstall it. It could be another 36 hours or more before the fiber can function again. Repair crews are also en route to assist with the repair of six smaller segments.

If you want to help:

Beginning at noon Monday, cleanup volunteers with tools and equipment will stage at the WKU Center for Research & Development (Old Bowling Green Mall) at 2413 Nashville Road. These volunteers will be directed to only damaged areas that are not restricted due to ongoing search and utility work.

TRAINED Rescue Volunteers (experience/trained law enforcement, emergency responders, military or others) can call 270-393-4116 to be connected with BGFD or will be vetted onsite at the BGFD Command Vehicle at Jennings Creek Elementary.

If you want to give:

Monetary donations are needed. You can donate:

Independence Bank: WCPS Synergy Relief Fund

www.uswk.org: Tornado Crisis & Recovery Fund

Text GIVE to 502-230-9464 BG Tornado Donations for RefugeBG (assistance to refugee/immigrant families impacted)

Stuffthebusky.com/donate Stuff the Bus Foundation

In-kind donations:

Lowes in Bowing Green will receive building materials, cleanup tools

Medical Center Warehouse at 350 High Rail Way

Important Information for cleanup:

Please separate natural debris (tree limbs, branches) piles from building material or household materials and place them at the curb. This debris must be separated, as it has to be handled differently for disposal.

If you get it to the curb, local recovery workers will take it from there.

Be sure to use ONLY contractors licensed by our local Contractors licensing board. More info to follow.

Assume power lines are energized. As utility workers work to restore power and lines are replaced, you may not realize lines are active. Any line, guidewire, or pole that is entangled with the debris of any kind needs to be handled by a trained utility worker.

