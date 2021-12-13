Twinkle at the Track closed for remainder of season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following Saturday’s EF-3 tornado, Twinkle at the Track will be closed for the remainder of the season.

“After much evaluation and consideration, the NCM Motorsports Park has made the difficult decision to close Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track sponsored by U.S. Bank for the remainder of the season due to the expensive damage from the tornadoes that impacted the region,” the NCM Motorsports Park said in a statement.

For those who pre-purchased tickets, they will be honored in 2022. Refunds will be issued upon request. You send an email to ncmmotorsportspark@motorsportspark.org by the end of the year.

“Thank you to our amazing sponsors and wonderful community! Our hearts are with those across the Commonwealth impacted by these storms.”

WBKO First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde got a close look at the damage on Monday. He says the damage was consistent with an EF-2, with winds to near 125 milers per hour.

Here is a sampling of tornado damage that occurred at the NCM Motorsports Park on Bowling Green’s E side. This is... Posted by Shane Holinde 13 News on Monday, December 13, 2021

