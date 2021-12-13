Advertisement

Twinkle at the Track closed for remainder of season

Damage at the NCM prompts organizers to close Twinkle at the Tracks for the season.
Damage at the NCM prompts organizers to close Twinkle at the Tracks for the season.(Shane Holinde)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following Saturday’s EF-3 tornado, Twinkle at the Track will be closed for the remainder of the season.

“After much evaluation and consideration, the NCM Motorsports Park has made the difficult decision to close Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track sponsored by U.S. Bank for the remainder of the season due to the expensive damage from the tornadoes that impacted the region,” the NCM Motorsports Park said in a statement.

For those who pre-purchased tickets, they will be honored in 2022. Refunds will be issued upon request. You send an email to ncmmotorsportspark@motorsportspark.org by the end of the year.

“Thank you to our amazing sponsors and wonderful community! Our hearts are with those across the Commonwealth impacted by these storms.”

WBKO First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde got a close look at the damage on Monday. He says the damage was consistent with an EF-2, with winds to near 125 milers per hour.

Here is a sampling of tornado damage that occurred at the NCM Motorsports Park on Bowling Green’s E side. This is...

Posted by Shane Holinde 13 News on Monday, December 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
WCPS schools to close, taking donations
How to help after deadly Bowling Green tornado
Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green tornado death toll at 15, coroner releases names
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado
Spectrum says it is working to restore service to those affected by the Bowling Green tornado.
Spectrum releases statement on service restoration

Latest News

Shooting
Franklin police release new details on Monday shooting
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on Mayfield, Ky.
Governor Andy Beshear
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 22 missing in Warren County
Tornado Damage in Logan County (News-Democrat & Leader)