Victim of tornado in the Creekwood community recalls experience

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As many continue picking up pieces of memories and debris of what was once a home in Bowling Green, one major area hit by the catastrophic tornado was the Creekwood neighborhood.

Those who lost their homes are picking up whatever belonging they have while also cleaning up the debris from what was once a home.

One man who lives in the Creekwood community spoke on his experience with the catastrophic EF-3 tornado.

“And it was something like out of a movie it was really weird, it was crazy and once it started to clear out we had seen from a window... a few different people fly out their houses when that got ripped off when we saw that, we said, we gotta run over there after that clears up. We ran over there we saw two people just laying in the ground they needed help, we moved to a place where they weren’t in the rain. They were definitely disoriented, it was just, if I could explain it anyway, I was very worried about getting us to safety and out of all that, it was crazy,” said Skylar Halls.

Many volunteers are helping victims clean up but also various groups have brought food and other items for the victims.

If you have any reports of missing people, severe injuries, power lines down or gas leaks, you can call (270) 393-4116. For emergencies call 9-1-1.

