Advertisement

Victim of tornado in the Creekwood community recalls experience

Creekwood tornado damage
Creekwood tornado damage(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As many continue picking up pieces of memories and debris of what was once a home in Bowling Green, one major area hit by the catastrophic tornado was the Creekwood neighborhood.

Those who lost their homes are picking up whatever belonging they have while also cleaning up the debris from what was once a home.

One man who lives in the Creekwood community spoke on his experience with the catastrophic EF-3 tornado.

“And it was something like out of a movie it was really weird, it was crazy and once it started to clear out we had seen from a window... a few different people fly out their houses when that got ripped off when we saw that, we said, we gotta run over there after that clears up. We ran over there we saw two people just laying in the ground they needed help, we moved to a place where they weren’t in the rain. They were definitely disoriented, it was just, if I could explain it anyway, I was very worried about getting us to safety and out of all that, it was crazy,” said Skylar Halls.

Many volunteers are helping victims clean up but also various groups have brought food and other items for the victims.

If you have any reports of missing people, severe injuries, power lines down or gas leaks, you can call (270) 393-4116. For emergencies call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
WCPS schools to close, taking donations
How to help after deadly Bowling Green tornado
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado
Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following EF-3 tornado
Spectrum says it is working to restore service to those affected by the Bowling Green tornado.
Spectrum releases statement on service restoration

Latest News

Sen. Paul in Bowling Green
Senator Rand Paul goes around Bowling Green with officials assessing tornado damage
Additional blood drives set up to help victims with storm-related injuries.
Several members of community, people from far away donate blood at Greenview hospital
Greenview Blood Drive
Greenview Blood Drive
Creekwood Damage
Creekwood Damage