Warming Trend to Start the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday featured more sunshine to go with seasonably cool temperatures. Readings will be warming back up in the days ahead, however.

Quiet weather can be expected for the next few days. Monday will warm up with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s, Tuesday will break into the low 60s and by Wednesday highs will soar in the mid-to-upper 60s! Wednesday evening could have a few stray showers possible as a system moves into the region. This system could also spark a few scattered showers possible in the region on both Thursday and Friday with highs falling back in the 50s going into next weekend.

