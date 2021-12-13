Advertisement

Warming Trend to Start the Week

Quiet Weather Through Wednesday
Quiet weather continues through Wednesday
Quiet weather continues through Wednesday(WBKO)
By Shane Holinde
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday featured more sunshine to go with seasonably cool temperatures. Readings will be warming back up in the days ahead, however.

Quiet weather can be expected for the next few days. Monday will warm up with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s, Tuesday will break into the low 60s and by Wednesday highs will soar in the mid-to-upper 60s! Wednesday evening could have a few stray showers possible as a system moves into the region. This system could also spark a few scattered showers possible in the region on both Thursday and Friday with highs falling back in the 50s going into next weekend.

