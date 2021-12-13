Warren County Schools closed through the remainder of this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week leading into winter break.

“In an effort to support the varying needs throughout our community, WCPS will be closed through the remainder of this week and we look forward to the return of our students and staff after the holiday break on Monday, January 3rd, 2022. Due to limited electricity, phone and internet, these days will not be NTI.”

