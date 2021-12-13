Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 22 missing in Warren County

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(WKYT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on tornadoes in Western Kentucky followed by the latest COVID-19 information.

Gov. Beshear said there were 109 Kentuckians listed as missing, but he expected those numbers to rise. Twenty-two people were listed as missing in Warren County. Eighty-one in Hopkins County and five in Graves County.

The Governor said as people clean up they need to document everything. Take photos and make a list of damaged property as it would be important for reimbursement. He also reminded everyone to avoid touching downed power lines.

