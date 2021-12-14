Advertisement

Authorities search for missing person in Warren County field

Missing persons search in Warren County
Missing persons search in Warren County(ATF Louisville)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are currently in a field in Warren County searching for a missing person.

ATF agents, BGPD and KSP are all on the scene searching for that person in a rural area of Warren County.

Officials did not release information on who they were looking for, however, they did confirm the individual was missing following the tornado.

