Authorities search for missing person in Warren County field

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are currently in a field in Warren County searching for a missing person.

ATF agents, BGPD and KSP are all on the scene searching for that person in a rural area of Warren County.

Officials did not release information on who they were looking for, however, they did confirm the individual was missing following the tornado.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.