BGMU reports 3,991 customers are still without power as of Monday night

BGMU
BGMU(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting that 3,991 of its customers are still without power. This is down from the nearly 10,000 people left without power after a tornado blew through Bowling Green.

According to a Tweet from BGMU, additional crews are arriving on Tuesday to help make even more progress on major arteries. They ask for continued patience as they do so.

In a press conference Monday, Bowling Green Police officials said in many cases, electric companies are having to completely rebuild infrastructure, which could take longer to restore power.

