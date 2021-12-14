BGMU reports 3,991 customers are still without power as of Monday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting that 3,991 of its customers are still without power. This is down from the nearly 10,000 people left without power after a tornado blew through Bowling Green.

According to a Tweet from BGMU, additional crews are arriving on Tuesday to help make even more progress on major arteries. They ask for continued patience as they do so.

In a press conference Monday, Bowling Green Police officials said in many cases, electric companies are having to completely rebuild infrastructure, which could take longer to restore power.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.