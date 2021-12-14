BGPD: 136 missing person reports filed since Saturday, 13 still missing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday afternoon, local agencies held a press conference at the Bowling Green Police Department. Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney, Fire Chief Justin Brooks and City Manager Jeff Meisel all spoke.

“A great man once said that you cannot see wind, but you can see the effects of wind, and we’re feeling the effects of that wind today,” Fire Chief Brooks stated.

Police Chief Mike Delaney said that BGPD along with the ATF and FBI have investigated a total of 136 missing persons reports. Of those reports, 13 people still remain missing as of Monday evening.

This is down from the 22 Governor Andy Beshear reported Monday afternoon.

“13 is still one too many,” Chief Delaney said. “We want to make sure everyone gets their loved ones back, reunified if they’ve been displaced, so that’s been our major focus.”

Bowling Green Police’s Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward gave an important update on cleanup efforts. He said to make sure all debris are placed curbside, and an individual(s) contracted by the city will come to remove tree limbs and other items.

It is important to make sure tree branches are separated from other materials such as metal or building parts. “The reason for that is we need to take that debris and we need to weigh it because FEMA monitors and measures all of the debris,” Ward explained. “So please don’t haul it off, just leave that there.”

Officials said to assume all downed powerlines are active, and do not touch them.

The old mall located at 2413 Nashville Road will serve as a meetup spot for people who would like to volunteer with cleanup efforts. If you would like to volunteer you can go by there between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

