Blood Assurance and the Bowling Green Hot Rods team up for community blood drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - In the wake of Saturday’s deadly tornado outbreak across Kentucky and Tennessee, Blood Assurance is partnering with the Bowling Green Hot Rods for a lifesaving blood drive.

It will take place Friday, Dec. 17 inside Bowling Green Ballpark from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 300 E. 8th Ave.

“We are so honored to partner with the Bowling Green Hot Rods for this blood drive,” said Blood Assurance’s regional operations director, Jerry Antoine. “The Bowling Green community has continued to show an outpouring of love, ensuring there is a safe and adequate supply of blood during this crisis.”

Since Saturday morning, Blood Assurance has collected and supplied a large quantity of blood to hospitals in Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee that are caring for patients with storm-related injuries.

“As a focal point in the community, the Hot Rods see the needs of those affected by the tornado. We are here to help anyway possible,” said Kyle Wolz, the assistant general manager for the Bowling Green Hot Rods. “Hosting this blood drive with Blood Assurance was a no brainer in order to help save those in need.”

Blood donors are urged to visit bloodassurance.org/bghotrods to schedule an appointment. Donors can also call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

