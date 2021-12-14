Bowling Green Independent Schools to close for the remainder of 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Bowling Green Independent School District announced they would be closed for the remainder of 2021.

The Child Nutrition Department will continue to serve lunches from elementary schools and BGHS from 10 a.m. - 1p.m. Wednesday through Friday, December 15-17, 2021.

Bowling Green City Schools will return Jan. 3, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.