Advertisement

Bowling Green hotels provide housing for storm victims, utility crews, first responders

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The hotel and hospitality industry in Bowling Green is setting up ways for displaced families to find shelter.

Telia Butler, Secretary and Communications for the BG Lodging Association, said more than 20 hotels have formed a new emergency group to take requests for hotel rooms. They are working to provide solutions for those in need of a warm play to stay, electricity, running water and other amenities.

Aside from those displaced by the tornadoes, there are also out-of-town utility crews and volunteer firefighters from as far away as Michigan needing a place to stay the night.

Butler said there are multiple options for those seeking shelter depending on their situation; whether it’s a short-term need or something more long-term requiring mini apartments and multiple bedrooms.

For more information or to donate, email BGlodging@gmail.com or follow on social media or message @bgalodging. To find a list of hotels with amenities, go here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green tornado death toll at 15, coroner releases names
Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage
WATCH: National Weather Service releases drone footage after surveying tornado damage
A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports 22 missing in Warren County
WCPS schools to close, taking donations
How to help after deadly Bowling Green tornado

Latest News

BGMU
BGMU phones restored as recovery continues
Tracking a day of mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions!
Warm Tuesday, tracking rain later in the week
1
Animals from shelters affected by Tornadoes arrive in Louisville
1
Ways to donate in Bowling Green