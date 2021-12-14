Bowling Green hotels provide housing for storm victims, utility crews, first responders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The hotel and hospitality industry in Bowling Green is setting up ways for displaced families to find shelter.

Telia Butler, Secretary and Communications for the BG Lodging Association, said more than 20 hotels have formed a new emergency group to take requests for hotel rooms. They are working to provide solutions for those in need of a warm play to stay, electricity, running water and other amenities.

Aside from those displaced by the tornadoes, there are also out-of-town utility crews and volunteer firefighters from as far away as Michigan needing a place to stay the night.

Butler said there are multiple options for those seeking shelter depending on their situation; whether it’s a short-term need or something more long-term requiring mini apartments and multiple bedrooms.

For more information or to donate, email BGlodging@gmail.com or follow on social media or message @bgalodging. To find a list of hotels with amenities, go here.

