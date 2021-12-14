Advertisement

City of Bowling Green: How the public can identify licensed contractors

Contractor's License
Contractor's License(City of Bowling Green)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - In the aftermath of last weekend’s devastating tornadoes, protecting the public’s health, safety, and welfare by guarding against unreliable contractors is important to the City of Bowling Green. The Bowling Green-Warren County Contractor’s Licensing Board (CLB) furnishes contractor licenses, while providing a method for administration and enforcement.

All legitimate contractors are issued an official license certificate printed on yellow paper. Every approved issuance has both unique license and certificate numbers.

Before starting any damage repair, the public should ask a contractor to provide documentation with their official yellow license certificate.

The public can verify the contractor license number by:

  • Searching the CLB website database for the license number: www.bgky.org/contractorslicensing
  • Calling the CLB office to confirm directly at 270-781-3530 Use the two attached examples of official contractor licenses to see where the license number is located on the certificate.

If a license number cannot be verified with either of these options, the license may be invalid. Please contact Holly Warren with questions, holly.warren@bgky.org.

