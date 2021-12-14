Advertisement

City of Cave City declares local a state of emergency

SOE gfx
SOE gfx(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - By executive order, Robert Smith pro tem mayor of Cave City, has declared a local state of emergency for the City of Cave City.

The state of emergency was issued on December 11, 2021, due to the severe storms that resulted in several tornadoes throughout Kentucky.

Privately owned buildings, homes, and other outdoor structures suffered wind damage as well as damage to city streets due to fallen trees.

The executive order will remain in effect until another executive order is issued once it is determined that the state of emergency no longer exists and the exercise for extraordinary measures is no longer required for the protection of public health, safety, and welfare.

Cave City State of Emergency, Executive Order
Cave City State of Emergency, Executive Order(City of Cave City)

