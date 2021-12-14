Community continues to donate blood, volunteer time to help tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the response to the donation drive at South Warren Middle and Jennings Creek Elementary, officials have asked efforts be made in other ways. The top requests are giving blood and volunteering.

Blood Drives are being held throughout the city.

On Tuesday, December 13, there will be one at TriStar Greenview Hospital and First Baptist Church from 9 to 5. They do accept walk-ins, but recommend scheduling an appointment at bloodassurance.org.

Max Winitz, Blood Assurance’s Public Relations Specialist, reminds people at home that ONE donation saves THREE lives.

“Blood cannot be manufactured,” said Winitz. “So we need donors and we need to be able to collect this blood to help patients at our area hospitals.”

Winitz says if you have a space, like a gym, congregation space, or even a parking lot, you can host a blood drive for free.

The emergency room at TriStar Greenview saw an influx of patients early Friday morning into Saturday. The injuries they are seeing -- abdomen wounds, soft-tissue damages -- are ones that need blood the most.

Blood donors at First Baptist Church emphasize the importance of helping, doing anything you can, for these people in need.

“Even if you can’t give anything else,” said Jamie Cordell, a blood donor. “You can save a life with your blood. I mean it’s just as simple as that. God gave us this so why not share.”

Cordell went to TriStar on Sunday, but she was 64 on the waiting list. She knew her blood was in dire need since it is o-negative, the Universal Donor.

If you do not or cannot donate blood, but still want to help those affected by the tornado, you can also volunteer your time.

There’s now a volunteer center located at the Old Mall in Bowling Green, which is now WKU’s Center for Research and Development. It was opened because of so many people wanting to help.

This week they will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2413 Nashville Road. All you have to do is walk in, and from there you will be sent out to various locations in most need across the city.

Magistrate Doug Gorman says he received over 150 phone calls on Monday, all asking how they can help and volunteer. One phone call was from a man in South Dakota, who has six semi-truck loads of donations for Kentucky’s tornado victims.

“We just have hundreds and hundreds of volunteers wanting to help people out,” said Gorman, District 1 Magistrate. “All from a small Facebook post to 400 people showing up. But it’s not just our group, it is thousands of people around the entire community coming out and helping their neighbors.”

Many people were helping Gorman cut down trees, move them off of houses, etc. People were also there handing out water and food for those volunteers.

Click here to schedule a time to donate blood, or here to learn more about the volunteer center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.