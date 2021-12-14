Cotton BBQ cooks up warm meals for first responders, tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green community continues to help each other during this difficult time. The community provided warm meals to first responders, utility workers and tornado victims today.

Cotton BBQ was set up outside ELPO Law Tuesday cooking up fresh meals.

“I got impacted, but I, you know, I have resources that have been available to me,” said Bob Young, Managing Partner at English Lucas Priest & Owsley, LLP (ELPO).

“We’ve had several in our office that have lost their homes have been damaged. But likewise, they have resources. And so what we want to do is be able to give back to those who may not have resources that others have in the community. And that was the whole purpose of not only getting Eric here today, but also getting stuff the bus here.”

First responders could walk up and get the meals. However, volunteers and workers at ELPO picked up the meals and went out to deliver them out in the field to our first responders.

“They have been here since the storm hit. They were risking their lives that night to take care of those who were just devastated by the tornado. And so I think they’re very, very grateful. But we’re very, very grateful for them,” said Young.

Individuals were also able to donate monetarily to the Stuff the Bus Foundation at the event.

ELPO Law will be matching donations of up to $20 thousand dollars to equally impact both school systems.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.