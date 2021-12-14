Donations no longer needed at BG Junior High, resources available Tuesday at elementary schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Junior High School is no longer needing donations, and will continue working on distributing what they have.

Meanwhile, elementary schools will be open on Tuesday, December 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunches will be provided, as well as assistance from nurses and counselors.

The Bowling Green Independent Schools admin team will meet late tomorrow afternoon to decide on a plan for the rest of the week. Potter Gray and TC Cherry are still without electricity.

All schools are still without internet or phone service.

