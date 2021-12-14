Dry Wednesday, Rain Returns Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was another nice day of weather. Mostly sunny skies coupled with a light southeast breeze took temperatures into the 60s for many. We’ll stay warm Wednesday, although it will turn breezier out ahead of our next system arriving Thursday.

Wednesday will be breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will have increasing clouds as a cold front approaches the region. Rain showers will be likely beginning Thursday and last through the end of the work week. Thursday will also be breezy with highs similar to Wednesday. Friday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and by the weekend, temperatures will slip. Saturday will be in the 50s with more scattered showers. Total rainfall amounts between Thursday and Saturday could be between 1″-2.5.” No severe weather is expected. Sunday will be drier with highs much cooler in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. We can’t rule out a stray shower for the end of the weekend and by early next week, isolated showers will be possible with highs near 50 in southern Kentucky.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun/Clouds. Breezy and warm. High 67, Low 56. Winds S at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy with showers likely. Thunder possible. High 66. Low 50. Winds SW at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers likely. Thunder possible. High 67. Low 48. Winds S at 12 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 72 (2015)

Record Low: 0 (1898)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.19″ (+0.07″)

Yearly Precip: 52.72″ (+4.83″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 46)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2722 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

