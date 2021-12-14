Feeding America works to expand services in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) began assessing damage over the weekend by contacting agency partners in their 42-county service area.

Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland mobilized staff and volunteers to pack 3,400 food bags for distribution to emergency shelters and expanded food distributions in Bowling Green, Kentucky to serve 1,050 households. Later this week, three tractor trailer loads of Emergency Food Boxes will arrive from Feeding America National Organization. Contents will include 19 pantry-sized, non-perishable food items including cans of tuna, chicken, corn, green beans, peas, applesauce, mandarin oranges, chicken and rice soup, spaghetti rings, black beans, pinto beans, peanut butter and jelly. These boxes will be distributed to households in the affected counties.

“Our priority today is to locate a temporary warehouse facility in the Purchase Area Development District (PADD) and have it operational by mid-week, said Jamie Sizemore, FAKH’s Executive Director. Right now, we’re supporting neighbors facing hunger with emergency food boxes but FAKH is planning for increased food insecurity in the coming months. It may take a full year for people to get back on their feet.”

If you would like to aid recovery efforts you can donate to FAKH’s Tornado Relief Fund through their website: www.feedingamericaky.org/donate. For those that live locally, they are accepting donations of hygiene and cleaning products at our Volunteer Center located at 300 Peterson Drive from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Friday, December 17.

