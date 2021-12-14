The Hub Apartments see significant damage, no injuries reported

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hub Apartments off of Lovers Lane in Bowling Green has seeing a lot of damage to many of the apartment buildings and vehicles.

Several of the cars were flipped during Saturday morning’s storm. Some vehicles were spun around and slid just inches from porches.

After parts of a roof was torn off, a fire broke out at the top of an apartment building, most likely due to the electrical damage.

A woman WBKO News Reporter, Allie Hennard, spoke to says she was home during the time the tornado hit Bowling Green. She says once everything went black, she could her people next door screaming.

”And I remember everything just going black. I could still see a little bit from the lightning outside and I could see everything just shaking. I thought my front door was going to blow in because I could see it just kind of buckling a little bit, said .”Then the noise I heard, I wish I could describe it, but I absolutely cannot. I’m sure it’s from the window breaking and then part of the roof on the other side of my unit came off so it was probably that just ripping. And then I could just hear everybody outside talking, people screaming. It was the scariest thing probably that I’ve ever been through.”

Construction management says no one had reported suffering any injuries. Crews are working to clear any debris, dangerous pieces of metal from the road and patching potentially dangerous windows and roofs of the apartment buildings.

