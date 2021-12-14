Advertisement

Sheriff: Missing 5-year-old girl found dead in Alabama; suspect arrested

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a child reported missing from Columbus, Georgia, has been found dead and a suspect is in custody.

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released, WTVM reported.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kamarie dead at 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Additional information is expected to be shared during a press conference at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green tornado death toll at 15, coroner releases names
Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage
WATCH: National Weather Service releases drone footage after surveying tornado damage
A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports 22 missing in Warren County
WCPS schools to close, taking donations
How to help after deadly Bowling Green tornado

Latest News

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Ky Attorney General warns of scams following tornados, storms across the state
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2010, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is...
Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6
SOE gfx
City of Cave City declares local a state of emergency
1
WKU Basketball offering free admission, meals at centre game on Tuesday
1
Local High School teams come together to clean up Tornado debris