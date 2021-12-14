Police respond to reports of looting after tornado strikes Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As with any natural disaster, some people may try to take advantage of the situation by looting homes and businesses. With roofs torn off, and walls blown out, items are left out in the open.

This makes it easy for thieves to help themselves. In addition to area law enforcement keeping an eye on things, residents can also help by watching out for one other.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Touch base with your neighbors,” Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said. If you see something that doesn’t look right, don’t be afraid to report it. We wanna make sure that now more than ever, we’re all looking out for each other and making sure we get through this tragedy with as little heartbreak as possible.”

Cohron also said they have only seen sporadic instances of looting in Warren County so far, and he credits law enforcement and residents being aware of their surroundings with that.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.