Advertisement

Police respond to reports of looting after tornado strikes Bowling Green

Looters take advantage of storm damage
Looters take advantage of storm damage(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As with any natural disaster, some people may try to take advantage of the situation by looting homes and businesses. With roofs torn off, and walls blown out, items are left out in the open.

This makes it easy for thieves to help themselves. In addition to area law enforcement keeping an eye on things, residents can also help by watching out for one other.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Touch base with your neighbors,” Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said. If you see something that doesn’t look right, don’t be afraid to report it. We wanna make sure that now more than ever, we’re all looking out for each other and making sure we get through this tragedy with as little heartbreak as possible.”

Cohron also said they have only seen sporadic instances of looting in Warren County so far, and he credits law enforcement and residents being aware of their surroundings with that.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green tornado death toll at 15, coroner releases names
A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
WCPS schools to close, taking donations
How to help after deadly Bowling Green tornado
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado
Spectrum says it is working to restore service to those affected by the Bowling Green tornado.
Spectrum releases statement on service restoration

Latest News

On Tuesday, December 13, there will be one at TriStar Greenview Hospital and First Baptist...
Community continues to donate blood, volunteer time to help tornado victims
WRECC
WRECC says now less than 1,000 people are without power
Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney
BGPD: 136 missing person reports filed since Saturday, 13 still missing
Rand Paul
Rand Paul’s campaign donates $100,000 to tornado relief