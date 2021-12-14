Advertisement

Senate poised to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference after the weekly...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference after the weekly Democratic policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was poised Tuesday to lift the nation’s debt limit by $2.5 trillion under a deal struck between party leaders, defusing a volatile issue until after next year’s midterm elections while saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote.

The vote comes just one day before a deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, after which the nation would be at risk of a crippling default. The bill is expected to clear the Senate on a party-line vote that garners no Republican support, with swift passage by the House likely to follow before it then heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.

For months, Republicans have used debt limit increases to sabre-rattle about Democrats’ big-spending social and environmental agenda while pledging to staunchly oppose any efforts to increase in the debt limit.

In striking a deal, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backtracked on his past words. But he also got much of what he wanted: an arrangement in which Democrats have to take a politically difficult vote with no Republican support while increasing the limit by a specific dollar figure that is sure to appear in future attack ads.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the agreement, which will allow Democrats to pass the bill without the threat of a Republican-led filibuster.

“This is about paying debt accumulated by both parties, so I’m pleased Republicans and Democrats came together,” the New York Democrat said on the chamber’s floor Tuesday.

McConnell, meanwhile, used the occasion to attack Democrats for their “socialist spending spree.”

“If they jam through another taxing and spending spree this massive debt increase will just be the beginning,” the Kentucky Republican said.

Yet Republican arguments against debt limit increases often ignore inconvenient facts.

The nation’s current debt load of $28.9 trillion has been racking up for decades. Major drivers include popular spending programs, like Social Security and Medicare, interest on the debt and recent COVID-19 relief packages. But taxation is also a major factor, and a series of tax cuts enacted by Republican presidents in recent decades has added to it, too.

The national debt includes $7.8 trillion heaped onto the pile during Donald Trump’s four-year presidency, an analysis of Treasury records shows. The GOP-championed 2017 tax cut is projected to add between $1 trillion and $2 trillion to the debt, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green tornado death toll at 15, coroner releases names
A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage
WATCH: National Weather Service releases drone footage after surveying tornado damage
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports 22 missing in Warren County
WCPS schools to close, taking donations
How to help after deadly Bowling Green tornado

Latest News

Missing person search
Authorities search for missing person in Warren County field
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, study suggests
President Joe Biden is shown in a Saturday file photo. Biden said the Newtown school shooting...
Biden: Nation owes school shooting victims more than prayers
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House debates holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory