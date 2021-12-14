Sunshine continues, but rain moves in later in the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Quiet weather was with us on Monday as efforts continue to clean up communities throughout western and south-central Kentucky from the devastating tornadoes from Friday night and Saturday morning. Quiet weather will continue through the middle of the week!

Rainfall will be moderate to heavy at times late this week into the first half of the weekend. Nothing is expected to be severe at this time. (WBKO)

Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with continued sunshine. Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could have a few sprinkles with a weak disturbance moving through, but most will stay dry. Wednesday will be breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will have increasing clouds as a cold front approaches the region. Rain showers will be likely beginning Thursday and last through the end of the work week. Thursday will also be breezy with highs similar to Wednesday. Friday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and by the weekend, temperatures will slip. Saturday will be in the 50s with more scattered showers. Total rainfall amounts between Thursday and Saturday could be between 1″-2.5.” No severe weather is expected. Sunday will be drier with highs much cooler in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. We can’t rule out a stray shower for the end of the weekend and by early next week, isolated showers will be possible with highs near 50 in southern Kentucky.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 63. Low 48. Winds SE at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. High 67. Low 56. Winds S at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. Thunder possible. High 66. Low 47. Winds SW at 14 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 72 (2015)

Record Low Today: 0 (1898)

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 46)

Mold Count: Low (2722 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 58

Yesterday’s Low: 26

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.19″ (+0.22″)

Yearly Precip: 52.72″ (+4.98″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Yearly Snowfall: 0.0″

