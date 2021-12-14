Two tornadoes confirmed in Bowling Green, preliminary EF1 tornado in Cave City
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a preliminary report by the National Weather Service in Louisville, an EF-1 tornado was in Cave City December 10.
It has also been confirmed that there were at least two separate tornadoes that impacted the Bowling Green area — one on the Russellville Rd. and 31W bypass path (at least an EF-3), and another on the path near the NCM Motorsports Park and Corvette Museum (at least EF-2).
There will be four survey crews Tuesday to continue assessing damage in:
- Bowling Green
- Logan County then to Barren County near I-65
- Ohio County south of Hartford & north of Bremen
- Hart & Green counties
Considering the extent of the damage throughout western and south-central Kentucky, final tornado reports will need to be determined. More tornado surveys will need to be conducted by the National Weather Service.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.