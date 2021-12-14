Advertisement

U.S. Humane Society deploys to Kentucky to rescue animals impacted by deadly tornadoes

Responders are on the ground in Mayfield, Kentucky, to assist with search and rescue of animals
Pets lost from severe storms and tornados that hit Kentucky
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Humane Society of the United States is responding to the needs of animals in the wake of deadly tornadoes in Kentucky. The HSUS received a request for search and rescue assistance from the Mayfield-Graves Animal Shelter.

“Our rescue team is on the ground in Kentucky to alleviate the suffering of animals and people impacted by this shocking disaster,” said Kitty Block, president, and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. “The period following a tornado is a difficult and chaotic one for people who may have lost everything they own, not to mention having to bear the pain of losing a beloved family member or a pet. Our responders hope to reunite pets with their families through search and rescue efforts.”

The HSUS offers these tips to individuals missing a pet following the tornadoes:

  • Follow any specific guidance from your municipal shelter. If possible, check-in person at your municipal animal shelter, in addition to filing a missing pet report. Do this in surrounding communities as well.
  • Search your neighborhood, handing out a recent photograph of your pet and information on how you can be reached if your pet is found.
  • Post notices at grocery stores, community centers, veterinary offices, traffic intersections, and other locations. Include your pet’s sex, age, weight, breed, color, and any specific markings.
  • Try the internet. There may be a “Lost and Found” page for your community on social media platforms.
  • Don’t give up. Animals who have been lost for months have been reunited with their owners. If you haven’t already, be sure to always microchip your pet and register their microchip, in addition to having your pet wear a collar with ID tags.

Those interested in supporting our efforts, both so we can help during this emergency and so we can be there at a moment’s notice when future emergencies such as natural disasters and animal cruelty cases occur, can make a gift through the Emergency Animal Relief Fund.  

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

