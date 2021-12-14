Advertisement

Warren Co. schools to hold donation drive Friday

At least 15 people were killed in the December 11, 2021 tornado that struck Bowling Green, Ky.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County schools will be holding a donation drive on Friday to help replenish supplies for tornado recovery.

The drive will happen on Friday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Cumberland Trace school, 830 Cumberland Trace Road.

The school says the following items are needed:

  • Meals in a can (beef ravioli, chicken/dumplings, spaghetti/meatballs, beef stew, chicken, tuna, etc)
  • Baby items (formula, diapers, baby blankets, baby wipes, bibs, bottles, pacifiers, baby food for all ages, etc.)
  • Grab and Go breakfast foods (granola bars, pop-tarts, etc)
  • Non-electric can openers
  • Towels/washcloths

