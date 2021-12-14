Warren Co. schools to hold donation drive Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County schools will be holding a donation drive on Friday to help replenish supplies for tornado recovery.

The drive will happen on Friday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Cumberland Trace school, 830 Cumberland Trace Road.

The school says the following items are needed:

Meals in a can (beef ravioli, chicken/dumplings, spaghetti/meatballs, beef stew, chicken, tuna, etc)

Baby items (formula, diapers, baby blankets, baby wipes, bibs, bottles, pacifiers, baby food for all ages, etc.)

Grab and Go breakfast foods (granola bars, pop-tarts, etc)

Non-electric can openers

Towels/washcloths

