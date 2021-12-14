WKU Offering Free Admission, Food to Those in Need at Tuesday’s Centre Game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball is offering free admission to all those affected by the storms and tornadoes for Tuesday night’s game against Centre College. Doors to E.A. Diddle Arena will open at 5:30 p.m. and tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

On Tuesday night, WKU Athletics and Aramark are offering a free hot dog, chips and a drink at the concession stands to people affected by the storms and tornadoes, while supplies last. This offering will only be available on the second-floor concourse in Nine20Live’s concession spot. Regular concessions will also be available for purchase.

Tickets for free admission will be available in the outdoor ticket booths at Gates 2 and 4, as well as inside the door of Gates 1 and 3.

On Tuesday, WKU Athletics will be accepting donations to the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Relief Fund. The public can donate to the fund here.

WKU will also be accepting gift card donations at Hilltopper Basketball games on Tuesday. Gift cards to grocery stores, gas stations and local restaurants in addition to general Visa gift cards will be accepted at the donation tables inside the gates. Monetary donations are preferred but any other physical supply donations will also be accepted at the gates.

Additional giving and support opportunities for those affected in the WKU and Bowling Green communities will be announced ahead of Saturday’s game against Louisville.

More information on how to safely travel to and from campus for WKU’s game against Centre remains fluid and will be available once finalized.

