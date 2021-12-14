WRECC says now less than 1,000 people are without power

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday evening, Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation gave an update saying less than 1,000 of the people they serve are without power.

This is down from the nearly 6,000 left without power after Saturday’s tornado outbreak, and 28,000 left without power at the height of the storms.

WRECC officials said they are working in the most severely damaged areas currently, and progress will be in smaller increments.

In a press conference Tuesday, Bowling Green Police Officials said electric companies are having to rebuild infrastructure in some areas, so be patient as they work to do so.

