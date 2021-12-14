Young and old begin to rebuild Briarwood

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “We’re talking hundreds of year old trees just completely broken over like match sticks.”

That is Ben Simpson describing the devastation that ripped through the Briarwood area Saturday morning.

“Right in this area, Briarwood over to Indian Hills is just absolute devastation, trees on top of houses, roofs gone.”

Buildings made of steel and metal were still to week to stop the 15 mph winds. But, due to the community, help has come.

“Yeah today we heard of course of the tragedy and the houses being knocked down, trees being knocked down and we as a community, God’s called us to be the hands and feet of Christ and so we’ve come out to help all of our neighbors as best we can,” Simpson said.

People carrying logs to the street, cutting down limbs, cleaning up debris and what is left of many people’s belongings.

Neighbors helping neighbors, that’s what Simpson says as hundreds from his church are spread throughout Warren County cleaning.

“We have hundreds from out church and other churches and just people in the community poured out into this area to pick up trees, saw logs, carry them out to the roads and so that they can be taken care of and so that people can come carry back on and rebuild their life,” Simpson said.

One homeowner who did not want to be on camera says she ran upstairs where her son was sleeping and jumped over him to protect him as just seconds after, part of their roof was torn off above their heads.

Another survivor saying since this tragedy, she’s seen the best in people.

“It makes me proud that these people are just so willing to help each other in a time of need and I know a lot of time we go about our business and so I think it’s really cool that people are going out of their way to do something like this,” said Abby, 15-year-old cleanup volunteer.

Children spent Sunday carrying logs twice as big as they were, little sticks and debris. But no matter how small, every bit of help matters.

“Like the little kids who don’t get involved too much with these types of things, they see everyone working and even if it’s just like a little stick it’s helping and then they’re learning new things,” said Kami, teen cleanup volunteer.

Families are just trying to rebuild their life that was taken away in seconds.

“Just get enough hands doing one thing at a time, you can get it done a lot quicker,” Kami said.

