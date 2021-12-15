Beware of storm repair scams

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a natural disaster like the tornadoes that ravaged Warren County last Saturday, companies from all over the country descend upon cities that have suffered substantial damage.

Most are legitimate, but some unscrupulous individuals may try to scam you when it comes to roof repair or replacement, debris removal, or cutting up fallen trees.

Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron has tips to keep you from getting scammed. ”Know who you’re dealing with,” says Cohron. “Don’t be afraid to make sure your checking, to make sure they’re licensed. Make sure they’re insured. As well as, if somebody’s asking for a significant payment up front before the work is actually done. That oughta be a huge warning flag.”

Cohron says they haven’t seen any scammers hit town yet, but they’re trying to be proactive to protect residents from losing money after already suffering horrific storm damage.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.