Advertisement

Beware of storm repair scams

How to Keep From Getting Scammed on Storm Repairs
How to Keep From Getting Scammed on Storm Repairs
By Gene Birk
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a natural disaster like the tornadoes that ravaged Warren County last Saturday, companies from all over the country descend upon cities that have suffered substantial damage.

Most are legitimate, but some unscrupulous individuals may try to scam you when it comes to roof repair or replacement, debris removal, or cutting up fallen trees.

Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron has tips to keep you from getting scammed. ”Know who you’re dealing with,” says Cohron. “Don’t be afraid to make sure your checking, to make sure they’re licensed. Make sure they’re insured. As well as, if somebody’s asking for a significant payment up front before the work is actually done. That oughta be a huge warning flag.”

Cohron says they haven’t seen any scammers hit town yet, but they’re trying to be proactive to protect residents from losing money after already suffering horrific storm damage.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green tornado death toll at 15, coroner releases names
At least 15 people were killed in the December 11, 2021 tornado that struck Bowling Green, Ky.
TUESDAY TORNADO RESPONSE UPDATE: Shelters, power, internet, and volunteer information
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage
WATCH: National Weather Service releases drone footage after surveying tornado damage

Latest News

Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools holding donation drive on Friday, Dec 17
Huck's market
Huck’s accepting donations for Kentucky disaster relief
The Hive
Local non-profit ‘The Hive’ suffers damage from tornado days after closing on building
WK Liquors
WKU Students raise more than $13,000 for liquor store leveled by tornado