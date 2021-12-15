CenterPointe Church offering heaters, supplies for tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The CenterPointe Church in Bowling Green is coordinating efforts to restore the Bowling Green and surrounding areas after the deadly tornado Saturday morning.

Jacob and Kristen Holmes of CenterPointe Church have mobilized to help those near the U.S. 31 W Bypass and T.C. Cherry block to help those affected by the storms.

“We just want to let the community know that we’re here to help. Specifically, we have a number of people surrounding our county. So, we have people from Lexington, Ohio, people from Richmond, Kentucky who are bringing trucks to our church,” said Jacob Holmes.

Kristen Holmes says one of the main things they currently need is kerosene heaters to keep people warm during the cold nights.

“Kerosene heaters and kerosene are big commodities right now. So, we’re trying to get our hands on as many of those as possible. We may have a few left as of today,” Kristen Holmes said.

The church has non-perishable food items, water, diapers, wipes, and clothing.

“Our building is about 38,000 sq. ft., and we’ve got a lower level that is filling up really fast with a lot of supplies,” Kristen said.

The church served over 70 families Tuesday and bought over $11,000 worth of heaters and kerosene.

Jacob says a lot of people have heaters, but they’re running out of kerosene.

“So, I get a call from a church - Richmond House of Prayer in Richmond, Kentucky and they’re bringing a 500-gallon drum of kerosene to set up at our church so people could come and get free kerosene and we’re going to have this for quite sometime,” Jacob said.

Churches from not only Bowling Green, but surrounding cities and even states are coming together, regardless of differing religions, to help those in need.

“Churches are working together. I have pastors who will call me and say, ‘Hey, here’s what I need. Do you have it?’ and I’d say yeah we’ve got it. We’re all working hand-in-hand. Living Hope, Hillview, New Life Church, Near Church, Bowling Green Nazarene, First Christian Church, Bowling Green Christian,” Jacob said.

For those in need, go to 1000 Roselawn Way in Bowling Green.

Or contact (270) 715- 0035 or CentrePointBG.com.

