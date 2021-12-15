The City of Bowling Green suggests separating your storm debris

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Facebook post by the City of Bowling Green, Ky - Municipal Government has a recommendation on what to do with your storm debris.

The City says storm debris out there represents potential money for damages, writing in part, “Don’t pay to haul it away. Part of our community disaster response will be the collection of this debris from the curb or edge of pavement by contractors. But it needs to be separated properly.”

