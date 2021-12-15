Clark County Fire Department delivers toys on helicopter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Clark County Fire Department is making sure tornado victims still have a way to give toys to their children.

A helicopter flew into the parking lot of Alvaton Elementary school earlier today. It was filled with toys for young boys and girls including Barbie’s, Lego sets, and more. All items will benefit families affected by tornadoes across all of South Central Kentucky.

WBKO News spoke with the Clark County Fire Department Captain for more details. “Our community was pivotal in getting these toys they we asked for help and they came out in a big way and that that’s a big shout out to Clark County, Kentucky,” Robert Brock said. “After the devastation happened, we just wanted to help. So we picked the toys out, made the resources to get down here and we’re here,” he added.

In addition, Alvaton Elementary will be hosting a donation drive thru Thursday, December 16. They will be accepting new items including but not limited to: soft pants for kids, toys, games, and more. It will be held from 10am-2pm in the car rider lane.

At this time, pickup options for those in need is TBA. We will update our information once more details are released.

