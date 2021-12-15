Group providing help for veterans affected by storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A veterans organization is working to provide help to fellow veterans who were affected by the tornados.

The Disabled American Veterans organization is giving out care packages, along with money, to veterans in need.

They’re set up at the Veterans Alliance Center in the Fairview Plaza Shopping Center until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

They’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Qualifying questions will be asked of those veterans who are not in possession of proof of military service.

