Huck’s accepting donations for Kentucky disaster relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - To help with the recovery from the weekend tornadoes, Huck’s Market is donating $50,000 to United Way, and other Kentucky non-profits.

Huck’s will also be accepting monetary donations in their stores to help raise funds for those in need.

If you would like to donate, stop by your nearest Huck’s store and see a cashier at the register to donate.

The proceeds will go to United Way and local Kentucky organizations.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.