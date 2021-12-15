Advertisement

‘Kentucky United’ telethon raises $3M for tornado victims

Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage
Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A telethon hosted by the University of Kentucky Athletics has raised more than $3 million in donations with matching funds to benefit victims of last weekend’s deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky.

Proceeds from the “Kentucky United for Tornado Relief” telethon will go to the American Red Cross. Donations had reached $3,031,241 with more coming in as the four-hour telethon concluded Tuesday night at Kentucky’s Kroger Field football stadium.

The total included $50,000 from Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtman, a Nicholasville, Kentucky, native.

Athletic director Mitch Barnhart thanked everyone involved and said in a release that it shows “the special bond that exists throughout the people of the Commonwealth.”

