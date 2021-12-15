Advertisement

Local non-profit ‘The Hive’ suffers damage from tornado days after closing on building

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just last Thursday, The Hive in Bowling Green officially purchased the building the non-profit had been renting from WKU. A day later, a tornado came through the U.S. 31 W Bypass damaging several buildings including The Hive.

“My husband and my son, we all loaded up and came over here,” Founder of The Hive Laura Orsland said. “It was it was pretty shocking to see the clubhouse that we literally just signed for insurance on Wednesday and closed on Thursday.”

Luckily, the building is still standing. There are a lot of trees and branches down around the property, their main sign is knocked over and damaged, a shed in the backyard was busted open and a window was knocked out of the front.

“I think they’re all pretty worried about their clubhouse,” Orsland said in reference to all of the people who attend The Hive. They were supposed to have their Christmas gathering this week there, but the Housing Authority is helping to provide a new location.

As of now, The Hive needs monetary donations more than ever. The non-profit already was behind in fundraising because of the pandemic, and with the purchase of this new property including tornado damage, they could really use the help.

You can donate directly by visiting thehivebg.org. The Hive provides resources and a safe community gathering space for people with and without disabilities. Orsland hopes that the building will be good to go by 2022.

