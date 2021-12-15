McKnight’s Triple-Double leads WKU’s rout of Centre

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dayvion McKnight recorded his first career triple-double, and WKU Hilltopper Basketball shared the ball with precision in a 90-52 win over Centre College at E.A. Diddle Arena on Tuesday.

The sophomore guard McKnight finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the fourth triple-double in WKU history, and the team’s second of the season. Junior center Jamarion Sharp also had a triple-double with points, rebounds and blocks against Alabama A&M on Nov. 24.

This is the first time since 2017-18 that a team has had two different players record a triple-double in the same season.

“It feels good,” McKnight said. “Being a part of this history at WKU, it goes way back. So I feel like I stamped my name into some of the record books so it’s an unreal moment. … I had a feeling I was close. In the first half, I knew I had seven and seven so I kept going.”

The victory came just a few days after Bowling Green was devastated by tornadoes over the weekend.

The team canceled practice Monday and instead spent the day helping cut trees and move debris for those affected in the city.

“It was great,” Cozart said. “We did some community service yesterday, lifting up, cutting down trees, putting them out in the street, clearing out houses. I’ve never experienced anything like it. It felt great to have the entire community come together after a disaster like that on such short notice. It was great to play tonight, to play for the town and the community.”

Beyond McKnight’s effort, WKU (7-4) recorded 23 assists with just six turnovers, shooting 50% from the field.

The Hilltoppers held Centre College to 28.2%, including a 1-for-21 start.

WKU scored the first 13 points of the game, started on a 28-2 run and eventually led 37-4 with 6:18 left in the first half on a 3-pointer by redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton.

Nine Hilltoppers scored, led by fifth-year senior guard Josh Anderson’s 18 points and four steals.

Senior forward Jairus Hamilton finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, and graduate senior guard Camron Justice chipped in 10 points and six assists.

The Tops outscored Centre 48-16 in the pain, 24-2 off turnovers and 30-7 on the fast break.

RJ Smith and Carter Baughman led the Colonels with eight points apiece.

The Hilltoppers stay home for a massive in-state tilt against Louisville at 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday. It will air on CBS Sports Network.

The game will be a Red Out and every fan will receive a free retro Red Towel in honor of the 50th anniversary of the logo.

WKU will announce giving and support opportunities to help those affected by last weekend’s devastating storms in Bowling Green ahead of Saturday’s game.

“We’ll have to be at our best Saturday to have a chance at winning this game,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “I know this, we need this arena packed. I know there’s a lot going on around town, but if you can get away for a couple of hours, maybe we can give you something different to think about and cheer for. Maybe put some excitement back in your life for a couple of hours. It’s going to be a great atmosphere in here, and again, we’ve got to be at our best to have a chance to win this game.”

