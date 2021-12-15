Advertisement

New Life Church holding tornado victims supplies pick-up today

New Life Church supply drive-thru and pick up
New Life Church supply drive-thru and pick up(New Life Church)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All day today, New Life Church in Bowling Green is giving out supplies to those affected by the recent tornadoes.

Supplies include:

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Baby Items

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Care Packages

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Various Supplies

Drive through and pick up your items at 1423 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Ky. 42104

