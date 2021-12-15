New Life Church holding tornado victims supplies pick-up today
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All day today, New Life Church in Bowling Green is giving out supplies to those affected by the recent tornadoes.
Supplies include:
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Baby Items
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Care Packages
6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Various Supplies
Drive through and pick up your items at 1423 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Ky. 42104
