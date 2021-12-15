Advertisement

Restaurant manager reflects on tornado damage

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One area hit hard by the tornado Saturday was the US 31-W Bypass.

A catastrophic tornado ravaged one of the most iconic streets in Bowling Green.

“Oh no this had never happened and I never imagined it would,” says Fernando Javier Mata, a manager at the Puerto Vallarta on the bypass.

“I’ve been living in Kentucky for 15 years, I’ve been living in Bowling Green and Glasgow,” he adds.

Mata says he considered bringing his family to the restaurant that night.

“I was at home and for me, it seemed that the restaurant was a safer place because the building is made of concrete. I said to myself, I am going to go bring my family here because it would be easier for me, for everyone to be ok. I came here that night after everything happened, and saw the damage, and I said to myself good thing I didn’t bring my family because if I had, then well thank god the damage here wasn’t as bad but if I had brought my family here everyone would’ve been scared,” he explained.

The restaurant sustained significant damage.

Mata also added, “as you can see the roof is destroyed, all the air conditioners flew out, one landed on the other side, everything outside is damaged. Inside there is a lot of water, everything is practically destroyed.”

Mata says that even though many have to start over, “we shouldn’t give up, instead, we should try harder and give it our all, thanks to God that we didn’t die, there are many people that lost their lives, their families, their things and that, that’s just sad.

The restaurant has been at that location since 1990.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green tornado death toll at 15, coroner releases names
At least 15 people were killed in the December 11, 2021 tornado that struck Bowling Green, Ky.
TUESDAY TORNADO RESPONSE UPDATE: Shelters, power, internet, and volunteer information
A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage
WATCH: National Weather Service releases drone footage after surveying tornado damage
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports 22 missing in Warren County

Latest News

American Red Cross
Urgent need for blood continues after tornadoes in Bowling Green
WCPS
Three WCPS students among dead from BG tornadoes
Warm meals for first responders
Cotton BBQ cooks up warm meals for first responders, tornado victims
Chandlers Tornado Damage Drone Footage
Chandlers Tornado Damage Drone Footage