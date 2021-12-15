Restaurant manager reflects on tornado damage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One area hit hard by the tornado Saturday was the US 31-W Bypass.

A catastrophic tornado ravaged one of the most iconic streets in Bowling Green.

“Oh no this had never happened and I never imagined it would,” says Fernando Javier Mata, a manager at the Puerto Vallarta on the bypass.

“I’ve been living in Kentucky for 15 years, I’ve been living in Bowling Green and Glasgow,” he adds.

Mata says he considered bringing his family to the restaurant that night.

“I was at home and for me, it seemed that the restaurant was a safer place because the building is made of concrete. I said to myself, I am going to go bring my family here because it would be easier for me, for everyone to be ok. I came here that night after everything happened, and saw the damage, and I said to myself good thing I didn’t bring my family because if I had, then well thank god the damage here wasn’t as bad but if I had brought my family here everyone would’ve been scared,” he explained.

The restaurant sustained significant damage.

Mata also added, “as you can see the roof is destroyed, all the air conditioners flew out, one landed on the other side, everything outside is damaged. Inside there is a lot of water, everything is practically destroyed.”

Mata says that even though many have to start over, “we shouldn’t give up, instead, we should try harder and give it our all, thanks to God that we didn’t die, there are many people that lost their lives, their families, their things and that, that’s just sad.

The restaurant has been at that location since 1990.

