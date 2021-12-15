Showers with Gusty Winds Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fair skies held on through our Wednesday, but breezes from the south and southwest picked up! The wind will be a factor tonight into Thursday ahead of our next frontal system’s arrival.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will have increasing clouds as a cold front approaches the region. Winds will continue overnight into Thursday morning and actually begin to increase. Wind gusts tonight could go as high as 35-40 miles per hour at times. We stay windy Thursday as southwesterly winds will be sustained between 15-25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 35-40 miles per hour. This will aid in keeping temperatures well-above normal with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Thursday also starts off dry, but variably cloudy. Rain will move in near midday and increase in coverage later in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain continues Thursday night and will be widespread through the first half of the weekend. Friday will have similar temperatures to Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Winds will not be as breezy as Wednesday and Thursday, but gusts could be over 20 miles per hour at times with the rain, which is likely for much of the day. Rain continues Friday night into Saturday morning. During the day Saturday, rain coverage will decrease with rain moving out of the region by Saturday night. Total rainfall amounts between Thursday and Saturday could be between 1″-2.5.” No severe weather is expected, but some spots could see ponding or even minor flooding. Given the winds plus grounds getting heavily saturated, please be cautious around trees or damaged property. Do not travel through roadways that are flooded, if they become flooded.

Sunday will be drier with highs much cooler in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. The dry streak continues into next week with Monday highs in the low 50s and Tuesday in the low-to-mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Windy with showers likely. Thunder possible. High 68. Low 52. Winds SW at 19 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers likely. Thunder possible. High 67. Low 51. Winds S at 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Turning colder late. High 62. Low 27. Winds NE at 12 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 73 (1995)

Record Low: -9 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.19″ (-0.07″)

Yearly Precip: 52.72″ (+4.69″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3200 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

