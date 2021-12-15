Advertisement

Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling about 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.

The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs.

Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a programming error in the transmission control computer can let the clutch engage before the drive chain is clamped down.  If that happens, the chain slip and break.

Subaru says it has has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer and inspect the chain guide. If they find damage, the transmission will be replaced.

Owners will be notified starting Feb. 7. The fix is expected to be ready in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
At least 15 people were killed in the December 11, 2021 tornado that struck Bowling Green, Ky.
TUESDAY TORNADO RESPONSE UPDATE: Shelters, power, internet, and volunteer information
Missing persons search in Warren County
Authorities search for missing person in Warren County field
Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Bowling Green tornado death toll at 16, coroner releases names
WCPS
Three WCPS students among dead from BG tornadoes

Latest News

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Testimony: Potter extensively trained on proper Taser use
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
California mops up after storm soaks state, triggers slides
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
Calif. mudslides trap residents
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
Final data on Pfizer's COVID-19 pill has been given to the FDA, as part of the company's...
Final data on COVID-19 pill released to FDA