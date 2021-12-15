SURVIVOR STORIES: Mother of three loses home, work car to tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News continues to hear remarkable survivor stories in the aftermath of Saturday morning’s tornadoes. One mother and her three children survived but their hardships continue.

“I heard what sounded like a freight train, and then all of the sudden the ceilings were falling in around me,” said Angela Cobb who lives off Meadowbrook Circle.

Roaring havoc is how Angela Cobb describes from Saturday morning’s tornado.

“I was walking through glass and I didn’t even feel it that I was getting glass and my feet. You’re kind of in adrenaline and your emergency mode just kind of takes over,” said Angela.

The mother of three adopted sons, got herself and her children out of their Meadowbrook Circle home in time thanks to assistance from a neighbor.

“There were things coming through the window and I was my son was back to sleep. And I was trying to pull him off the bed. And he was he was going mommy what’s going on. I said it’s a tornado Come on,” said Cobb. “There was water pouring in and the room was starting to flood. So that’s when we knew that we couldn’t keep staying in there. We all got out through a window.”

The sunlight that came Saturday morning showed Angela the devastation and loss she was about to face.

“The next day I went back to the house and saw it. And that was very emotional,” said Cobb.

Not only was Cobb’s home destroyed, but her U.S. Mail Carrier car as well which is her means of providing for her family.

“It’s gonna be hard to replace. It’s more challenging to find something right-hand drive than it is just a normal car,” explained Cobb.

Cobb spoke to WBKO News virtually from her hotel room because just yesterday she and one of her sons, testedpositive for Covid.

“I’m going to be able to get an infusion tomorrow. So hopefully that will help My son is probably sicker than I am,” she said.

Although her home and culdesac may look like a warzone, Cobb says it’s her neighbors and other community members, who have been part of her army.

“You don’t know how much that you need people to wrap their arms around you until you need it.”

Cobb also lost a pet dog in the tornado, but was able to save her other dogs and birds.

Cobb also lost a pet dog in the tornado, but was able to save her other dogs and birds.

